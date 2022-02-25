Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,812,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,808,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

