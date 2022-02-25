JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,146 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $51.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.