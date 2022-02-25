JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $807.90

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 807.90 ($10.99) and traded as low as GBX 770 ($10.47). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.47), with a volume of 22,487 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 807.44. The stock has a market cap of £572.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

