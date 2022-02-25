JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $113.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.51% from the company’s previous close.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.09. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $2,030,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,237 shares of company stock worth $4,522,531 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.