JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,043 ($27.78) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,000.04 ($27.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21). The company has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,519.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,532.08.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($36.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,912.80 ($5,321.37). Insiders have bought a total of 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292 over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

