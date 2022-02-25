JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 227

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 221 ($3.01) to GBX 227 ($3.09) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 245 ($3.33) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.40) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Shares of Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.85. 8,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. Cairn Energy has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.17.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

