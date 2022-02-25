JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.76% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.58 ($67.70).

EPA BN opened at €54.05 ($61.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.47. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

