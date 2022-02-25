JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.30 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €42.30 ($48.07) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($90.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

