JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €137.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

SAF stock opened at €108.10 ($122.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €109.38 and a 200 day moving average of €109.72. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

