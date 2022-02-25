JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Price Target to €12.00

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Get Rating)
