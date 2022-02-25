JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Price Target to €12.00

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSUF remained flat at $$10.15 during trading on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (Get Rating)

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

