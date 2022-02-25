Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Trading 9.1% Higher

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 152,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 768,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06.

Get Jourdan Resources alerts:

About Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.