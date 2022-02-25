Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.11, but opened at $49.02. Joint shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 1,591 shares traded.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $616.88 million, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

