John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Trading Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $24.00. 5,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 8,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

