JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at B. Riley

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,853,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after buying an additional 284,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

