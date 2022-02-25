Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 10,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $1,231,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ICE opened at $127.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

