Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

IART has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,107,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $156,044,000 after acquiring an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $90,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $67,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

