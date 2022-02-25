Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Olaplex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Olaplex by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

