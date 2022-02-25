Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.23 ($52.54).

FRE opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.01.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

