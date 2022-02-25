Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stellantis in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

