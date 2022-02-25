Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

