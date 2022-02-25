JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,012.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

