JB Capital LLC Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,335,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,337,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 968,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 22,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,143,981. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

