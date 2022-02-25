JB Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 145.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 121.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,039 shares of company stock worth $9,276,044 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The stock has a market cap of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

