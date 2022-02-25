JB Capital LLC Makes New $22.71 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 547,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,706,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 2.9% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGE. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after buying an additional 1,005,610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,069. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

