JB Capital LLC Buys New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 129,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,011,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

