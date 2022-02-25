JB Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $15.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $481.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,251. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $580.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.81.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.