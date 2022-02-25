Janus International Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,355 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,525% compared to the average volume of 268 call options.

NYSE:JBI opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,972,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

