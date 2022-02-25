Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 201,807 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $101,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Trimble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

TRMB opened at $67.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

