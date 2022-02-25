Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 282,093 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 282,093 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $92,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.83 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.88.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.