Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $120.67 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 644,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $120,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.