Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,320 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $105,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $126.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.92 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.