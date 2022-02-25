Jane Street Group LLC Sells 97,607 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,607 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

