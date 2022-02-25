Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.86.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of JWEL stock traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 114,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$32.70 and a one year high of C$41.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.