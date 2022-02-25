James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Nick Latham Purchases 184 Shares

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham bought 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,191.44 ($2,980.33).

Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £244.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. James Latham plc has a one year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.30.

Get James Latham alerts:

About James Latham (Get Rating)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Latham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Latham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.