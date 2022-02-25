James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Nick Latham Purchases 184 Shares

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham bought 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,191.44 ($2,980.33).
Shares of LON:LTHM opened at GBX 1,225 ($16.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £244.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. James Latham plc has a one year low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.30.
