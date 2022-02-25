James Halstead (LON:JHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $240.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.26), with a volume of 61769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.44).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.
James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)
