James Halstead (LON:JHD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $240.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.26) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.26), with a volume of 61769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253 ($3.44).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 392.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

