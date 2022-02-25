Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.51.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.