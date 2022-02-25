Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.51.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,866,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after purchasing an additional 233,761 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.