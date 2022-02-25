Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Shares of JKHY opened at $170.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.