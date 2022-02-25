Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVPAF. increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

