Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Thomas Deitrich Sells 4,639 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Itron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

