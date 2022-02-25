Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $6.23.
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
