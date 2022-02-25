Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ITCB opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

