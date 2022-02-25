iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after buying an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,516.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 187,631 shares in the last quarter.

IYE stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

