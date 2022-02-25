iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.77 and last traded at $121.00. 1,302,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,394,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.24.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.