iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

