iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $159.92. 23,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,783. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average is $163.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.