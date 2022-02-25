iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Holdings Decreased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $82.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.13.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

