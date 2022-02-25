iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after buying an additional 1,006,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after buying an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after acquiring an additional 769,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

