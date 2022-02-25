iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 365,913 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82.

