iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Reduced by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 736,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,305,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 38,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $54.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

