iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $110.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.92 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

