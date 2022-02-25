Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $47.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.17.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after purchasing an additional 929,173 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.